Texas Standard for March 6, 2024: What’s next? Runoffs and Election Day in November

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, March 6, 2024:

A recap of Texas primary election night

Texas primary election night is over, along with the rest of Super Tuesday.

How did things shake out? For a wide-ranging discussion, the Standard is joined by UT Arlington political science professor Gabriela Okundaye and The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Lauren McGaughy:



Rematches set for competitive South Texas congressional districts 15 and 34

South Texas’ 15th and 34th congressional districts will see rematches between the same candidates as 2022 this November. Reps. Monica De La Cruz and Vicente Gonzalez will see the same challengers, Michelle Vallejo and Mayra Flores, after all won their primaries on Tuesday night.

Texas Public Radio’s Gaige Davila has more.

A look at district attorney races across Texas

District attorney races were among the most closely watched local contests in several cities.

With a recap of what went down, we’ll hear from KTEP’s Aaron Montes in El Paso, KUT’s Andrew Weber in Austin and Houston Public Media’s Lucio Vasquez.

Inside a Central Texas leather shop

Dewey Pentecost opened his leather shop in 1999. It started as a hobby and has become a big outlet for his creativity. He tells the Texas Standard about the most unique items he’s made and about some amusing misconceptions of his business.

Austin area braces for eclipse traffic surge

Some Central Texas roads could be jam-packed with eclipse watchers on April 8, the first time in over a century the moon will completely block the sun in Texas.

As KUT’s Nathan Bernier reports, no one knows exactly how bad traffic will be – But in 2017, a total eclipse caused historic gridlock.

What’s next? Runoffs and Election Day in November.

With Super Tuesday in the rearview, candidates across the Lone Star State are either licking their wounds and picking up yard signs or gearing up for runoff elections in May or the general election in November.

UT Rio Grande Valley political science professor Natasha Altema McNeely joins us with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.