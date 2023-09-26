A new lawsuit says the military still isn’t complying with the federal gun background check law

From the American Homefront Project:

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Devon Rideout returned to her apartment in suburban Oceanside, California after her shift at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. It was a summer Friday afternoon in 2018, and the 24-year-old Navy corpsman took her new puppy, Chip, for a walk.

When she returned, her upstairs neighbor — a man she did not know — was waiting outside her door. He was holding a revolver.

Rideout died just steps from her home in a quiet apartment complex that was popular with many service members working at nearby Camp Pendleton. Her killer, Eduardo Arriola, was a former Marine who had been kicked out of the service two years before.

According to court records, Arriola deserted from the Marine Corps in 2014. When he was caught in 2016, the Marines charged him with desertion. However, military psychiatrists found Arriola was delusional and having hallucinations. They diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

The Marines found him not mentally competent to stand trial at a court-martial proceeding and separated him from the service.

The medical diagnosis should have landed Arriola in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System — NICS. That would have kept him from buying a gun.

However, according to a pair of lawsuits brought by Rideout’s mother, Arriola’s name was never added to the system.