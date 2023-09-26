Today on Texas Standard: An El Paso barbecue restaurant is helping the less fortunate

Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Listen on your Texas public radio station, or ask your smart speaker to play Texas Standard. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Ken Paxton’s accusers want their whistleblower case tried in court

Although Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all counts of impeachment, the whistleblowers that once worked with Paxton say they’re not done fighting. At a press conference yesterday, they called for their case to return to a court of law.

For more we’re joined by Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, who reports on Texas politics for The Texas Newsroom.

Killing of Navy corpsman sparks lawsuit against federal government

The family of a Navy corpsman who was killed by a former service member is taking the government to court. They say the killer shouldn’t have been allowed to buy a gun after he was forced out of the Marine Corps for mental health issues.

The case renews concerns about the military failing to report service members to the FBI’s gun background check system. Andrew Dyer reports for the American Homefront Project.

More affordable housing, less public input, under new policy for Austin builders

It can be really hard to find affordable housing in Texas’ big cities. That’s been especially true in fast-growing Austin. But a couple of years ago, the Austin City Council passed a program they hoped would make it easier to build affordable housing.

KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy found that it seems to be working.

An El Paso barbecue restaurant is helping the less fortunate

At the Rescue Mission of El Paso, plenty of food is coming in – but it’s not to feed people experiencing homelessness. Instead, those people are feeding others.

The Rescue Mission’s eatery is called Hallelujah! BBQ. Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor for Texas Monthly, joins the Standard to tell us more.

‘Friends Beyond Measure’ breaks the scale in terms of kids’ book fun

Infographics may not be that heartwarming in ordinary hands – but author and illustrator Lalena Fisher surprises in her new children’s book “Friends Beyond Measure.” We’ll hear from her today.

Midlanders worry about censorship at libraries following recent efforts to remove books

Recent efforts to remove or recategorize library books that touch on race, sex and the LGBTQ community have kicked off a tense battle over censorship and what should be considered obscene. In Midland County, some officials say the books they see as explicit need to be moved to protect young readers. But critics note there are already policies for librarians to review questionable material.

Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden has more.

What you need to know about the upcoming solar eclipses

It’s rare for an eclipse to be visible at the same location within several years, much less a few months – but the skies over a portion of Texas will be ground zero for observing both an annular and a total solar eclipse.

Learn where to look, what to expect and more with Space.com’s Jamie Carter.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.