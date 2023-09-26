Midlanders worry about censorship at libraries following recent efforts to remove books

From Marfa Public Radio:

Staff at Midland County’s Centennial Library were caught off guard on the morning of Aug. 30 when a group descended on the public library to start culling books they deemed obscene or inappropriate.

The approximately 12-person group, led by County Commissioner Dianne Anderson, spent hours combing through the children’s section and young adult section, pulling 29 titles from shelves. According to one person who was there, the day was filled with tension and fear as librarians watched the books pile up.

By the early afternoon, the books were placed on carts and wheeled to the back of the library.

“It’s a process that needs to be done if we’re going to be serious about removing inappropriate books from the children’s section,” said Anderson in an interview with Marfa Public Radio.

She said the books that were removed will be assessed by her and library staff to determine whether they are “age appropriate.” Anderson said the removals are part of her effort to enforce a new county policy that directs staff to move books considered offensive from the children’s section to the adult section at local libraries.

According to the policy — which draws on the Texas Penal Code ’s definitions of “ obscene ” and “ harmful material ” — a work must be sexually explicit and “lack serious literary, artistic, political, and scientific value” to be considered obscene. However, there is currently no evidence that any books at Midland County libraries can be considered obscene under that definition.

The books removed include titles like “Antiracist Baby,” “An ABCs of Equality” and “Flamer” — one of the most requested books to be removed from libraries in 2022, according to the American Library Association .

Anderson is worried about books that she believes are sexually explicit falling into the hands of children, but she’s also concerned about titles that may conflict with her personal politics. When asked why “An ABCs of Equality,” was removed, Anderson explained the book used inappropriate words to represent letters.

“So the letter F, would it be for frog or would it be for fly? No, that’s feminist,” explained Anderson.

“An ABCs of Equality,” according to the book’s description “introduces complicated concepts surrounding social justice to the youngest of children.” Its explanation of feminism reads: “People who identify as women have the same rights as people who identify as men. Every girl has the right to fully express herself without limitations.”

According to Anderson, the book is similar to propaganda dispensed to oppressed groups in authoritarian countries, like China. “It’s harmful material,” she said ”Because it’s indoctrination, it’s like what China is doing to the Christians that they imprison until they are indoctrinated.”