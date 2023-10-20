A shift in how we build commercial buildings could be a boon for East Texas

Globally, mass timber construction projects are expected to reach more than 24,000 by 2034. So far, at least 134 mass timber projects are in progress or completed in Texas. The first such project was a six-story office building in downtown San Antonio.

Share this story with a friend: Facebook

Twitter

Email



By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas TribuneAgriculture & Animals, Business & Your Money, Texas Tribune

Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune