Typewriter Rodeo: The Jackalope

The Texas Standard team is Tracking Texas Cryptids this spooky season. There’s La Lechuza, the Hairy Man of Round Rock — and the Jackalope? One of these is a bit more adorable than abominable. That was the inspiration of this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

(The) Jackalope

the mark of the beast

it is upon you

there

and there

and oh my word

there and—

what?

heh?

is what they say

possibly true?

can it be?

not the mark

but the feet–

big and true–

the steps ahead

on this trail of fear

do not appear

as devilish trails

hot as gateways to eternal Hell

but as

bunny feets?

trailed through the dew

beckoning us

not to doom

but to beers and darts

legends only whispered

tales sworn as true

follow them this way

as only acolytes of

The Jackalope

can do

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.

Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.