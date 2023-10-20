Typewriter Rodeo: The Jackalope

The Texas Standard team is Tracking Texas Cryptids this spooky season. There’s La Lechuza, the Hairy Man of Round Rock — and the Jackalope? One of these is a bit more adorable than abominable. That was the inspiration of this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
(The) Jackalope
the mark of the beast
it is upon you
there
and there
and oh my word
there and—
what?
heh?
is what they say
possibly true?
can it be?
not the mark
but the feet–
big and true–
the steps ahead
on this trail of fear
do not appear
as devilish trails
hot as gateways to eternal Hell
but as
bunny feets?
trailed through the dew
beckoning us
not to doom
but to beers and darts
legends only whispered
tales sworn as true
follow them this way
as only acolytes of
The Jackalope
can do
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
