Whitmire stresses experience, rivals focus on crime and budget solutions in Houston mayoral debate

From Houston Public Media:

Five of the leading Houston mayoral candidates took the stage on the campus of the University of Houston in the Houston Public Media studios for the last major debate before the start of early voting next week. The front runner, State Sen. John Whitmire, faced off against four of his chief opponents, as ranked by the latest University of Houston Hobby School survey.

Whitmire used the forum to highlight his 50 years of experience in the Texas Legislature.

“I created the Sports Authority, which created so many jobs, and protected our sports venues; passed the Sandra Bland Act, which deals with mental health when you have contact with law enforcement; passed hate crimes legislation to hold people accountable,” Whitmire said. “So, I have a record of accomplishment. That’s why Houstonians reached out to me.”

Whitmire’s main rival, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, missed the debate. She remained in Washington, D.C., where Congress remains locked in a fight to pick the next Speaker of the House.

Most of the candidates on the stage refrained from attacking any of their opponents. The notable exception was former Metro chair Gilbert Garcia, who sought to turn Whitmire’s long record into a liability.

“You’ve been at the pinnacle of power for 50 years,” Garcia said. “Why haven’t you worked with all these mayors all these years to have done something about these issues that have been going on, it seems, for decades?”

To view the full debate, watch the video below.