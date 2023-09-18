After slamming impeachment attempt, Republicans want to know how much Paxton’s trial cost

From The Texas Newsroom:

Just 48 hours after the Texas Senate concluded its impeachment proceedings of state attorney general Ken Paxton, Republican lawmakers have asked the state auditor’s office to review how much the Texas House and Senate spent during the investigation and trial.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s requested an audit Monday afternoon. Patrick acted as judge in the trial and then fiercely criticized the process after its conclusion. A request from state Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian, to audit the expenses came a couple hours earlier.

The Texas Senate Saturday acquitted Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment delivered to them by the Texas House earlier this year.

In his request to Texas State Auditor Lisa Collier, Patrick said: “To be clear, the goal is to determine the absolute total cost to the state of preparing for and conducting this trial from the beginning through its conclusion. This must detail all expenses, including but not limited to, investigators expenses, document production and assembly, attorney expenses, witness fees, travel, food and lodging.”



‘Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted’

While acting as judge in the impeachment trial, Patrick remained uncharacteristically quiet, not commenting before or during proceedings. But just minutes after Saturday’s verdicts were delivered, Patrick unleashed a diatribe slamming what he called a rushed — and expensive — process.

“Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment. Thirty-one Senators and a large Senate staff that made this trial possible have put their family life, jobs, and businesses on hold for three months after being here already from January to June,” he said, referring to the regular and special legislative sessions of the 2023 Texas Legislature.

Paxton was suspended from office in May after the Texas House General Investigating committee presented articles of impeachment to the chamber, alleging Paxton abused his office and committed bribery to aid a friend and campaign donor. After a two-week trial in the Texas Senate, Paxton was acquitted of the charges and reinstalled as attorney general, a position he was reelected to for the third time last year.

Rep. Harrison was also one of several Republican officials to denounce the impeachment proceedings after Paxton’s acquittal, calling it a proceeding that “tarnished the reputation of the entire Texas House.”

“Please consider the transmission of this letter to be my formal request for the State Auditor’s office to conduct a full, thorough prompt audit to determine how much tax money was spent on the impeachment process of Attorney General Ken Paxton,” Harrison wrote to Texas State Auditor Lisa Collier, according to a post on social media.