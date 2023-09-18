‘Cassandro’ is the triumphant story of El Paso’s legendary luchador

Lucha libre in Mexico and in Texas, especially around the border towns, is a big tradition that’s gone on for generations, as you well know. But there’s a lesser known subset of luchadores that Cassandro has tapped into, and that’s the exótico. Could you give us a little primer on what an exótico is and and the journey that this ends up taking Cassandro on?

Well, an exótico is a luchador that does not wear a mask, that pretends to be a weak gay man. So they’re often dressed, you know, sort of like tacky, flamboyantly gay… not flamboyant, but like, tacky. And they’re just there to get beat up in the ring.

An exótico traditionally would never win a match, an exótico is there for the strong, masked luchador to beat up on him. So what Cassandro did was Cassandro, who is an amazing wrestler, turned it on its head and said, “I’m going to be an empowered, openly gay, flamboyant, exótico who wins.

I heard for you there was no one else who could have played this role but Gael García Bernal. Could you talk to me about why it had to be him?

Yeah, because Gael is one of the greatest Mexican actors of our time. And, you know, he has done this before. You know, in “Bad Education” I saw Gael perform that role just so beautifully. You know, I was a huge fan since “Y tu mamá también.”

Gael’s played many roles, so I needed an actor with incredible chops. You know, an actor who really could pull this off because this is a bigger than life character. This is a complex character. And Gael has the complexity, the emotional complexity, to play Cassandro.

We should point out that we couldn’t speak with Gael about this. The SAG-AFTRA strike is going on here. But maybe you can give us some insight into the preparation for a role like this, which must have been really challenging given Cassandro is sort of a larger-than-life character and sort of barrier-shattering persona.

Oh, yeah. You know, Gael took this on in a very serious way.

Firstly, physically – bulking up, really taking movement and dance classes, and then he really dove into the wrestling part of it where he learned to wrestle, he learned from real luchadores, who really worked with him for months and months and months. And he did mostly all of his own stunts in the movie.

He became a really, really good luchador wrestler, and I think that was because of his dedication, because it’s also physically challenging to be in that ring. Look, I got in that ring just to play around and try to do some moves and I almost killed myself in there. So it is actually a dangerous and hard sport. And it may look easy, but it is very hard to pull off, you know, walking on the ropes and doing those flips and doing those moves. It’s very, very, very grueling.

So he got deep into that and really, really pulled it off.