Texas Standard for Sept. 18, 2023: Ken Paxton survived his impeachment trial. What’s next?

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Ken Paxton survived his impeachment trial. What’s next?

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all counts of impeachment on Saturday. The historic decision by the Texas Senate clears the way for Paxton to return to the AG’s office.

With more on the implications of what happened and what’s next, we’re joined by the University of Texas School of Law’s Mike Golden and The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.

Impeachment or not, for many it was just another day at the Texas Capitol

When Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton of all impeachment charges on Saturday, it was a historic moment at the state capitol.

But as the votes came down, KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports that for many in the building, it was just another day.



What’s at stake in the auto workers union strike

A United Auto Workers strike has entered its fourth day, with walkouts underway at plants owned by Ford, GM, and Chrysler’s parent company. Some 13,000 workers have walked off the job at three Midwestern auto plants.

As the two sides dig in, more auto plants and suppliers will feel the strike’s ripple effects this week. Micheline Maynard writes about the automotive industry on Substack. She joins the Standard today.

How depression is affecting Texas teens

New research from UT Southwestern digs deeper into how depression is affecting youth in Texas. Among its findings: young people in the state with depression are increasingly reporting suicidal ideation and even suicide attempts.

Dr. Betsy Kennard, a psychologist at UT Southwestern’s O’Donnell Brain Institute, joins the Standard to tell us more.

‘Cassandro’ is a flamboyant film about a boundary-busting lucha libre star

In an old warehouse in El Paso, you can hear the sound of heavy thuds on a mat, a bell ringing, and crowds cheering: “Ca-ssan-dro!, Ca-ssan-dro!” It’s a luche libre night, and a legendary fighter is in the ring.

The life and story of Cassandro is the focus of a new film premiering on Amazon Prime starring Gael García Bernal and directed by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams. Williams joins the Standard today.

What the Paxton trial tells us about the future of Texas Republicans

Attorney General Ken Paxton is back in the saddle again after being acquitted in his impeachment trial. Most, but not all, Republican senators voted to acquit Paxton on the charges brought by the majority-Republican Texas House.

What’s going on inside the Texas Republican Party, and what does the impeachment trial mean for it going forward? For some answers, the Standard is joined by Texas Republican political consultant Matt Langston.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.