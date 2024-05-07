A year after the Allen shooting, one survivor is still trying to find a way forward

From KERA News:
Irvin Walker was sitting in his car when he felt the bullets hit his upper torso one year ago.
At first, all he noticed was broken glass. Then Walker saw a man aim and shoot through his window in the Allen Premium Outlets parking lot.
“I could hear people screaming, and then I could see the blood,” he said. “It had happened so quickly. I’m not sure what happened first, but, yes, I could see someone and I knew I had to evade them. I had to get past that person.”
Eight people were killed and seven were injured by 33-year-old gunman Mauricio Garcia. The victims killed ranged in age from 3 to 37 years old.
The doctors who cared for Walker said he had too many wounds to count, including from bullet fragments. After three surgeries, he’s still in physical therapy today. The 47-year-old appreciates the nights in which he can get some sleep even with his shoulder pain.
In an interview with KERA News, Walker said his life was forever changed in Allen that day.