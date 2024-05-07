Charreada is the beautiful San Antonio rodeo that both breaks norms and honors tradition

Fierro-Martinez, 34, started riding western style when she was 11. She took several years off from riding and now is back to it. She loves the challenge.

“Since our exercises are very tight, we come very close to crashing to each other. But because we time it perfectly, we don’t crash,” she said.

Fierro-Martinez started out doing barrel racing, but then she discovered the style of riding they do at the San Antonio Charro Association.

Charro means cowboy but not the American style of cowboy.

“I definitely learned better horsemanship and how to be a better rider from doing Escaramuza,” she said.

Escaramuza means to ride side saddle. As these women ride complicated patterns, weaving in and out from one another, they’re doing so wearing a dress with ruffled petticoat, and two legs on one side of the horse.

Yazmin Bernal also rides on the team, and she also came from western style riding.

“I’ve been riding since I was six, so I have about 20 years riding,” Bernal said. “When I first joined the team, it was about a month and a half away from their first competition, and they just kind of pushed me every day until that competition.”

She was just 9 years old. “It was like a crash course in Escaramuza.”

I noted that perhaps ‘crash course’ was not the phrase to use when it comes to this kind of riding. She laughed. “Technically, it was like an anti-crash course!” she said.

They practiced because soon the stands of the arena would fill with fans watching this version of rodeo — Charreada — that long predates those of the American West. Charreada’s roots run deep, to the Mexican haciendas, the ranches of Mexico of the 1500s.