Texas Standard for May 7, 2024: New book looks at Rick Perry’s long legacy

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

Black mangroves spread as climate change warms the Texas coast

Black mangroves have been expanding along the Texas coast for years. The shrubs are native to the state, but as climate change pushed temperatures generally higher, scientists see them growing in greater numbers and spreading farther north than their typical range.

Biologists say little can be done about the plant’s expansion. Instead, they’re analyzing what changes the mangroves bring as they spread to new areas. Texas Tribune climate reporter Emily Foxhall joins the Standard with more.

A year after the Allen shooting, one survivor is still trying to find a way forward

Monday marked one year since a gunman killed eight people between the ages of 3 and 37 at an outlet mall in Allen. Seven others were injured.

A Louisiana native living in Lewisville was one of the surviving seven. As KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports, his journey to recovery is still far from over.

Brownsville implements water restrictions amid record low reservoir levels

New restrictions on water usage are in place in the border city of Brownsville as the Rio Grande Valley water reservoir levels continue to plummet to historic lows.

Texas Public Radio’s Pablo De La Rosa reports:



Inside the ravenous world of A.I. data centers

With the rise of cloud-based services and A.I., the demand for power has soared. Companies like Dallas-based Compass Datacenters are at the forefront, signing multi-billion dollar contracts to construct power management facilities.

According to recent reporting by the Wall Street Journal, data-center developers are experiencing a building boom. Journal reporter Bob Tita joins the Standard with more.

A visit to the traditional Mexican rodeo in San Antonio

There’s a rodeo happening in San Antonio that’s hundreds of years in the making – one that has little to do with country music and BBQ and everything to do with a Mexican tradition that’s taken deep roots in the American southwest.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan reports from the charreada.

‘Rick Perry: A Political Life’ looks at the Texas governor’s long legacy

Rick Perry served as governor longer than anyone in Texas history. The boy from Paint Creek, Texas, also went on to become U.S. Energy Secretary and a two-time Republican presidential candidate.

University of Houston professor Brandon Rottinghaus returns to the Standard to discuss his new book, “Rick Perry: A Political Life.”

Analysis: Can South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar overcome scandal once again?

Last week, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was indicted along with his wife, Imelda, on federal charges of money laundering, bribery and conspiracy by a federal grand jury in Houston.

Now we’re learning more about the allegations. Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.