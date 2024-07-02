Why Cadillac Ranch still captivates, even after 50 years by the highway

Were you involved in that search?

No. I wasn’t involved until the very last car was bought, which was the ’49. And they were really desperate to have that car because the cars went in in numerical sequence. The Cadillac Ranch is an homage to the Cadillac tail fin. The ’49 was the first year there was a tail fin on a Cadillac, and the last year was a ’64.

So there are 10 cars. Each represents the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin. But they couldn’t find the ’49. And they finally found one on the east side of town over on the poor side of town, and a guy had restored it and was charging them way more money than they wanted to pay. But they were desperate. They purchased this car. They made a big deal out of it.

When Doug Michels, the Ant Farm guy, had the the title of the car, they pulled a tarp off the back of a truck that was there and began to bash the front end of the car with sledgehammer and axes just to send the guy up. They were mad because they had to pay too much money for the car.

And they didn’t care what the front end looked like. They were going to bury it in the ground. So this was my introduction to the on the ground Ant Farm/Cadillac ranch.

It feels very chaotic, and very “anything is possible,” in this little universe here in the Panhandle.

Well, I guess anything’s possible anywhere. But looking back, having spent last weekend in Amarillo and spent several trips in the last 3 1/2 years, it has occurred to me that Amarillo was the only place this would have ever worked. I don’t know why that is – well, of course, part of it is because Stanley was there. There was someone who would actually finance this.

But it’s right on Interstate 40/Highway 66. Thousands and thousands of vehicles go by every day, and there have never been more people visiting it than there are right now.

Well, why do you suppose that is?

Well, because a lot of it has to do with the internet. You know, it’s a different time. The cars, when they were buried in ’74, you know, they looked good. They were pretty pristine. And they didn’t get changed. Nobody did anything to them.

The first big picture I have color picture in the show was shot in 1976, and the cars are perfect. So no one had done anything for the first two years and probably another couple of years.

First of all, people started shooting it. You know, it’s the Panhandle; you got to shoot holes and stuff. And then people began to come out and key it and do stuff like that on it.

At some point, and I don’t know exactly when that was, the spray paint took hold. People would buy spray paint in town and come out and paint the cars. And you know, it was slow.

And then there was a period of time when they would repaint the cars in a solid color. Like there was a period, there were gray, there were white, they were all pink. But they finally just gave up on that because the spray painting was inevitable. And that suited Stanley, and it suited the artists, too.

I was going to say, that adds a dimension, too.

It’s public art. You don’t have to pay anything to go in there. There’s a break in the fence line. You walk in, do whatever you want. There’s no one in charge. No one’s checking anything out.

So it sort of was built for something like this. Although never did anyone expect that the numbers would be what they are now. The Amarillo Convention Center or the Visitors Bureau speculates that a million and a half people stop there every year. It’s incredible.

I didn’t believe it until I started going out there in recent years. I did shoot predawn one day and there was no one there, which is what I wanted, right? But every day, every day, it’s a constant churn all day long – people walking out there, painting.

The Marsh family has now put a trailer out there so you can buy paint there. So they finally, after 47 years of no monetizing, they’re now trying to make a little money.

What do you like about being out there?

Oh, you know, it’s a sentimental thing for me. It’s nostalgic. I had sort of stopped taking pictures at the Cadillac Ranch, obviously, when I moved to Austin – I didn’t do it like I did when I lived in Amarillo.

But when Chip Lord, one of the Ant Farm guys, and I started talking in 2001, acknowledging, gosh, the 50th anniversary is coming up, then I started going back. I’d go up to Amarillo, take trips to see old friends and hang out and go out to the Cadillacs.

And I saw it as a different thing then, because I hadn’t been around so much when it was overwhelmed with people, which is what it is now. All day, every day – doesn’t make any difference what the weather is – people stop, they park on the access road to Interstate 40. And you can see vehicles strewn from a mile or half a mile on either side of the entrance. Incredible.