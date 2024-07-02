Hanging up his hat: Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp on his retirement

The longest-serving chancellor of the Texas A&M System is retiring.
John Sharp earned his bachelor’s from A&M in 1972 and served as student body president – the shape of things to come.
He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives just six years later, and after a political career that also included serving as the state’s comptroller, he took on the top job at the A&M System in 2011.
In that time, he’s led what his colleagues have described as “a historic building boom” that improved facilities across the system. He’s also lauded for boosting Texas A&M’s academic and athletic reputations.
And while he’s still staying in office for the next 12 months, the system has already acknowledged filling his boots will be a tall order indeed. Sharp spoke with Texas Standard about his tenure and his advice for his successor. Listen to the interview in the player above or read the transcript below.
This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:
Texas Standard: Didn’t the A&M System extend your contract by something like seven years in 2021?
John Sharp: Yeah, but at the time that they did that, I told them, “the chances of me staying here until I’m 79 years old are zero – that ain’t gonna happen.”
How did you decide that now is the time to begin the process of passing the torch?
Well, a couple of reasons.
One is I want to make sure that, like anybody hopes, I wanted to go out on top. And over the next year, there are some things that are either going to happen or won’t happen that could be the biggest things, one in particular, that we’ve ever done.
And, if it doesn’t happen, it’s a pretty good time to go. If it does happen, then we’ll get no better than this. And so that’s one of the reasons.
The other thing is that when I signed up for this job back in 2011, in my interview, they asked me, “how long do you want to stay?” And I said, “I’ll give you three years, five at the most.” And it will be 14 before this is over with.
I told them in that interview that I wanted to stay here long enough to get a law school. Well, A&M has been trying to get a law school for about 40 or 50 years, and we got that law school in about six months.
And so, after that, we just started – we have great staff that came up with great ideas about things here, about things in Fort Worth, about things in San Antonio.
We had a research enterprise of about $600 million; it’s $1.2 billion now. Our engineering has just been notified by U.S. News that engineering research, for the first time, has passed MIT and is the No. 1 engineering research university in the nation.
Agricultural research has always been the best in the nation. Our brand-new law school is second only in the state to UT, and we think it’s on a trajectory over the next four or five years, or maybe sooner, to be the No. 1 law school in the in the state of Texas.
You know, 13 years ago, we had 11 National Academy members on A&M staff. We now have over 60. We think there’s a good chance in the next year that we’ll have more National Academy members than any university in Texas.
And, you know, folks ask me, well, “what do you think your biggest accomplishment is? Is the RELLIS campus? Is it Fort Worth? Is it what’s happened at Texas A&M?” And my answer is, nobody thinks we’re anybody’s little brother anymore.
I mean, 13 years ago, we were kind of viewed by a lot of folks in Texas as somebody’s little brother, and that’s not the case anymore. A&M has become the school of choice for Texas kids. Our research enterprise is the largest in the state of Texas. So many things have blossomed here with the RELLIS campus, the research we do for the Pentagon for all kinds of different things. The space things that we’re building. I mean, it’s just been an incredible experience to watch and to be a part of all of the boom that has happened at Texas A&M over the last decade or so.
And it’s a good time to turn the reins over to somebody else. And I wanted to make sure – the Regents asked me to be here through the next legislative session – and I wanted to make sure they had a full year to commiserate and pick the next chancellor, and so I think this is a good time – a year from today.
You said one of the biggest things might happen in the next year. Are you going to let us in on this big secret, or is it all under wraps?
It is. I mean, all of us are under a nondisclosure agreement from the mayor on down, and we really can’t talk about it. But it’s something that’s transformative to one of the vital industries in the state of Texas and a huge thing for us. And it may not happen.
But if it does, if it’s going to be – for Brazos County, it’s going to be right up there with A&M being here in the first place.