From Egypt to Texas: Kareem El-Ghayesh masters barbecue fusion

Now, of course we’re talking before the official premiere. So I guess you are prohibited from telling us how the competition has actually ended, right? I mean, there are some limits on what you can tell us?

Yeah, yeah. Also it’s going to be more fun if you watch it without knowing what happened.

I’ll respect that, but let me ask you how you found the experience. Was it difficult?

Yes, it was a difficult experience. Long hours of shooting in the cold weather and staying out there on set for long periods of time. I would go back home late, exhausted, and then we would be called back the next day at 7:00 a.m. The experience was rough, but I did enjoy being on this show.

My biggest takeaway was meeting the cast. Going through such a tough competition, we quickly bonded together and built a family. It almost feels like you’re at war. We just met each other and then we are going through this test together. After a super long, rough day of physical and mental stress, one person would be missing. It almost feels like you’re fighting for your life.

But we built such a powerful connection with this cast and we plan to tour the country and visit each other. We have big plans for after the show comes out of getting together and cooking together.

Well, you know, thinking about your journey from Cairo, I understand you were in corporate finance, is that right? And now here you are, a celebrated pitmaster in the Texas capital city. What a journey.

And to go halfway around the world to start up your business, I bet you have some advice for people – perhaps aspiring chefs or barbecue enthusiasts – who dream of doing what you do, what you’ve done. Sort of throwing caution to the wind and going for something that you have such a passion about.

You know, it really is a story fueled by passion. I feel like this is my secret sauce, passion. I moved forward and I did not look back, even though it was a very tough decision. It’s not just about leaving my country and leaving my family and friends.

The move was really difficult. Convincing my Middle Eastern family that I’m leaving a stable corporate job with financial benefits and stable income and future, and then going to work in a trailer in a kitchen in Texas, like for nothing. I left all that to become a line cook for another six years. I started from the bottom of the ladder.

I have done so many things and I have been accepted and have been shown so much love from the community. So my biggest advice for people, chefs, entrepreneurs, young folks that have this fire within them is to listen. You’re not going to hurt yourself by trying or failing. Failing is the only road towards success. You have to embrace failing and you are going to fail and you’re not doing it right if you don’t fail.

So, this is my biggest advice to everyone: listen to that voice of your heart and pursue your passion. Even if you fail, at least you’ll know that you’ve tried. At least you’re not going to regret the fact that you never tried.