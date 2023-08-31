You may have to buy more on Amazon to qualify for free shipping

Shipping on your next Amazon order may not be free if you’re not a Prime subscriber and your order totals less than $35.

News outlets reported the change this week, along with growing pressures on other retailers, including Walmart and Target, that have led them to charge for more package deliveries, or restrict who qualifies for free shipping.

It’s just the latest sign that consumers who have become addicted to free shipping may soon have to pay more often. Tech expert Omar Gallaga joined the Standard to share more.

Highlights from this segment:

– Amazon is quietly testing a $35 free shipping minimum for non-Prime subscribers, $10 higher than the current minimum, amid rising shipping costs – and to encourage people to make larger purchases or get a Prime subscription.

– Walmart – which also has a $35 free shipping threshold for customers who are not Walmart+ members – and Amazon have both been trying to entice customers to bundle purchases into one shipment, offering digital coupons and more.

– Walmart has announced that it’s going to be shipping with drones for smaller deliveries within a six-mile radius of some stores, including in North Texas, through a service called Wing.