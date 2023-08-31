Texas Standard for Aug. 31, 2023: Bears are returning to Texas, whether we’re ready or not

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023:

‘Death Star Bill’ zapping home rule is ruled unconstitutional in court. What’s next?

A judge in Travis County ruled Wednesday that a state law designed to preempt a large number of local ordinances is unconstitutional. HB 2127, dubbed the “Death Star bill,” is slated to take effect Friday, along with many other new pieces of legislation. The lawsuit was brought by the City of Houston and joined by Dallas and San Antonio. A judge on the Travis County District Court granted the cities’ request for summary judgment.

KUT Austin’s Andrew Weber joins Texas Standard with the latest.

Billions more for border security highlight Texas’ focus on drug interdiction, immigration

This Friday, just over 770 new state laws take effect in Texas, including several pertaining to border security. HB 1, the state’s two-year budget, contains billions of dollars for border security. Much of that will go toward the state-led border mission known as Operation Lone Star.

As The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar reports, Texas has been increasing funding like this for years.

This week in Texas music history

Jason Mellard with the Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University delves into the history of the Houston Pop Festival.

Amazon axes some free shipping options as competition increases

Shipping on your next Amazon order may not be free if you’re not a Prime subscriber, and if your order totals less than $35. It’s just the latest sign that consumers who have become addicted to free shipping may soon have to pay more often.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the Standard with more.

Looking back on the Americans with Disabilities Act

Our newest Texas Standard special, “The State of Disability in Texas,” airs tomorrow. Ahead of the show we’re looking back on a groundbreaking piece of legislation – The Americans with Disabilities Act.

One of the architects behind the bill is Houston-based disability advocate and policy expert Lex Frieden. The Standard spoke with Frieden in 2020 on the history of the ADA and life before its passage. We revisit our conversation today.

Bears are returning to Texas, whether we’re ready or not

Relatively speaking, bears only recently disappeared from Texas. Their history here stretches back thousands – or possibly millions – of years. But hunters and ranchers effectively eradicated them from the state by about 1950. In recent years, though, black bears have started to re-colonize parts of West Texas.

Will Texans co-exist with them any better this time around? The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks reports.

The Justice Department is the latest group with tough questions for SpaceX

From environmental issues with the state to dustups with the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX has had its fair share of run-ins with governmental regulation. Last week, the Department of Justice added to that list, filing a lawsuit against SpaceX and its hiring practices.

Gaige Davila has been following this story for Texas Public Radio. He joins the Standard with a look today.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.