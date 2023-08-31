Are Texans ready to live in bear country?

Terlingua is a popular spot for tourists who come to Big Bend National Park. But on a cool clear morning earlier this year, the Bad Rabbit Café at Terlingua Ranch Lodge was packed with locals – plus folks from Texas Parks and Wildlife, and law enforcement.
They’d assembled to talk about a pressing problem in the community: black bears. When they first started regularly popping up in Terlingua a few years ago, some residents were worried about safety.
“The first time we saw a bear we were concerned, and we were due to leave town and we postponed our trip for a few days because we didn’t want to leave our place unprotected,” said Scott Walker, a Terlingua resident.
They’re used to it now though.
“We just make loud noises and they leave. Reluctantly, but they leave,” Walker said.