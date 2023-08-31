Are Texans ready to live in bear country?

The meeting was called by Texas Parks and Wildlife to remind residents of the do’s and don’ts of living near bears, and to share the latest research about the local population.

There’s been a significant uptick in black bear activity in far West Texas over the past few years, and not just in Big Bend National Park. Many of the dumpsters in Terlingua have been swapped out for bear-proof models.

“The bears really seem to really enjoy this area,” Matt Hewitt, a researcher at the Borderlands Research Institute, based at Sul Ross State University, said. “It is kind of a human interface – it’s not-super populated by any means, but there are people here, and that means attractants. There are dumpsters, there are feeders and stuff, so I think bears are kind of taking advantage of this area.”

Hewitt and his colleagues are conducting a multi-year study on West Texas bears. There are lots of questions about them, such as what they eat, how far and fast they move, and what their interactions with humans are like.

They do this by trapping bears and fitting them with a radio collar. Outside of the Bad Rabbit Café, Hewitt and his colleagues show off their trap: a big steel pipe on a trailer that’s open on one end. A door on the open end can be hoisted up and locked in place. It slams shut whenever a bear climbs inside to get at the bait. Hewitt and the team get a text whenever they catch one.

This study will be essential to better understanding how bears behave in West Texas – which is important, because they don’t seem to be going anywhere.

“You know, the reality is we’re back in the bear business,” said Louis Harveson, director of the Borderlands Research Institute. “We had bears basically in all corners of the state. They were extirpated. And slowly, but surely, they’re making their way back.”

Bears were practically extinct in Texas by the 1950s. Hunters and ranchers killed them because of their threat to livestock and for sport.

But in 1988, a hiker photographed black bear cubs in Big Bend National Park. Sightings trickled in through the 90s and 2000s, then went up dramatically after 2011.

“In Mexico, we had the huge wildfires in 2011. It was almost a million acres that burned. So for that period of time you had all these bears with nothing to eat. So we saw this huge increase in observations of bears across the Texas border, even females with cubs,” said Diana Doan-Crider, who’s spent decades studying bears in Mexico and elsewhere.

As sightings mounted, it became clear that bears had been crossing the Rio Grande, and some were staying in Texas.