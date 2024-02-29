Apple will not build an autonomous car

Apple never officially announced its plans, but the company has been working to develop an autonomous electric car since at least 2015. But this week, the project was shelved.

Some 2,000 employees worked on the Apple car project. Bloomberg reported that the company will turn its attention toward generative AI, an area where many say Apple lags behind competitors like Google and Microsoft. Tech expert Omar Gallaga shared more on the development.

Highlights from this segment:

– The project to build a car at Apple began as early as 2014 and continued as the company hired high-ranking automotive engineers from Tesla and elsewhere.

– Weakness in the EV market and delays in building successful prototypes hurt the car development effort.

– Even without a car bearing its name, Apple has had an impact on the auto industry through CarPlay software, found in most new cars sold today. It allows iPhone users to control information and entertainment, using an Apple interface.