Typewriter Rodeo: Leap Day

We only get one every four years. Is it a blessing? Depends on how you look at it. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Leap Day
if you had an extra day
totally extra
just dangling
off the edge
of the week
of the month
of the year
waiting for you to(o)
take the leap
bullseye your face
right into its
extra
nougaty
center…
if you had that extra day
would you just lie in it
like one of those
stuntman pillow-trampolines?
would you use it
to bounce yourself
high enough
to see the edge
of the future?
or nah?
