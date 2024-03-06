Typewriter Rodeo: Leap Day

We only get one every four years. Is it a blessing? Depends on how you look at it. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Leap Day

if you had an extra day

totally extra

just dangling

off the edge

of the week

of the month

of the year

waiting for you to(o)

take the leap

bullseye your face

right into its

extra

nougaty

center…

if you had that extra day

would you just lie in it

like one of those

stuntman pillow-trampolines?

would you use it

to bounce yourself

high enough

to see the edge

of the future?

or nah?

