Texas’ senior senator may be eyeing Mitch McConnell’s leadership seat

This week, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell announced he would be stepping down later this year – and it appears Texas’ senior senator may be eyeing McConnell’s post.

Many political eyes turned to Sen. John Cornyn after the announcement, but would he have the support of his peers if he chose to make a bid for the emptying seat?

“It is very true that the most conservative right-wing folks in the state are skeptical of Cornyn, feeling like he’s too aligned with the traditional leadership of the party,” said Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at The Texas Tribune.

Watkins noted the X –formerly known as Twitter – exchange between Cornyn and Ken Paxton, with the Texas attorney general saying: “It will be difficult for @JohnCornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-Trump, anti-gun, and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026. Republicans deserve better in their next leader and Texans deserve another conservative Senator.”

Cornyn responded: “Hard to run from prison, Ken.”

