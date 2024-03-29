Home of the brave: Austin-area singers audition for national anthem spot at Dell Diamond

From KUT News:

The start of the Round Rock Express season is an opportunity for some baseball players to audition in the hope of getting called up to the World Series champion Texas Rangers. But for dozens of Central Texas performers, the goal is to stay at the AAA level and sing the national anthem at a home game for a Dell Diamond crowd.

Starting Friday, the Express will play 75 home games in 2024. Most national anthem opportunities are already promised to community choirs, bands and other organizations. This means of the 100 or so people who auditioned, only 20 to 30 will get a chance to sing for real.

Auditions took place in February at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. Singers of all experience levels paced the hallways or tried to chat away their nerves with their neighbors. They were all waiting to sing their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and gain a spot to perform it before a game this season.

The singers were put into groups of 10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

David Gay sings bass for the a cappella quartet Looking For Treble. They auditioned in the second group for the judges. He said they cleared one of the biggest hurdles for any audition.

“We remembered all the words,” Gay said. “You get to the second page of the song and rockets are going off and everything else, there’s a tendency say, ‘Well, what’s next?’”

This brings up a few key things to know when it comes to singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for others.

First, it’s a hard song to remember. It’s got “twilight’s last gleaming” near “gallantly streaming,” a combo that can send some performers into a doom loop of made-up lyrics, while they try to remember which verse they’re on. These tend to live on forever on YouTube.