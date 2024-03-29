Texas Standard for March 29, 2024: Alejandro Escovedo’s new album ties together a lifetime of songs

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, March 29, 2024:

The week in Texas politics

Ken Paxton’s legal bombshell, Greg Abbott’s campus edict and more: Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

Life-or-death decisions at $10.60 an hour: Texas group homes suffer from staffing crisis

Group homes offer Texans with intellectual disabilities a place to live, with a few roommates and round-the-clock care. But providers say the quality of that care is suffering because group homes can’t find and keep enough staff. Advocates blame the low wages set by the state legislature.

As KERA’s Miranda Suarez reports, group home workers have to make life-and-death decisions for their clients in a job that pays less than some fast food places.

It’s the final for Texas Standard’s Music Madness tourney!

“Luckenbach” or “La Grange?” Vote in the championship matchup for the best songs about places in Texas, and leave us a message about your top pick.

The Texans vying for a chance to sing the National Anthem before a ballgame

Major League Baseball kicks off their season this week, along with the league’s AA and AAA teams. The start of the minor league season is an opportunity for young ballplayers to audition for a spot in the majors.

But dozens of Central Texans have a somewhat more modest objective: hoping they’ll be picked by the AAA Round Rock Express to sing the national anthem. KUT’s Jimmy Maas reports.

El Paso Locomotive FC and Juarez FC face off in international friendly match

Not many places in the world have two professional soccer teams separated by an international border. But El Paso and Ciudad Juárez do. The El Paso Locomotive Football Club plays in the USL Championship league, while FC Juarez plays in Liga MX.

For the first time last week, the two teams faced off in front of a sold-out crowd. But Texas Standard intern Alan Tiscareno reports it was more than an international friendly game.

Alejandro Escovedo’s new album ties together a lifetime of songs

Texas-based singer songwriter Alejandro Escovedo never cared much for labels. But his new album ties together a lifetime of songs by one of the most eclectic and celebrated modern troubadours. He joins the Standard today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

Baseball season is underway in Texas

As the MLB season starts, the Texas Rangers are defending their first World Series title – and the Houston Astros are looking for revenge.

Longtime baseball writer and Texas Monthly contributor Richard Justice joins the show with more.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.