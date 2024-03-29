Typewriter Rodeo: Driverless

Innovation is exciting — and also scary. When it comes to the advancement of driverless vehicles, many share hesitation at embracing the change. That was the inspiration of this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

DRIVERLESS

Four driverless cars pass our quiet house

in under five minutes.

We go out onto the street,

statues stunned by ghostbuster sensors

and jilted speed,

the way they stop short of the stop sign

wait three whole seconds

before proceeding

wherever they’re programmed to go.

What haunts me most

is the eerie glow from the wide screen

where the driver would be.

Instead, we see through to the other side.

That glow, like my sisters on the couch

that Christmas morning,

the light of their first phones

on their pre-teen cheeks–

“Look! Me as a dalmation.”

“So cool,” we all said.

Another car zips by.

“Go slow,” I urge

whoever is driving.

Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook, Twitter, or send us an email.