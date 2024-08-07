Rents in Austin are down. But many renters still struggle to find housing they can afford.

From KUT News:

When the rent payment on Leigh Vladyka’s Austin apartment comes out of his bank account, he tries to avoid looking. Each month, almost half of his take-home pay goes to rent. Nearly $1,600 gone from the $3,400 deposited. And there are still utility bills to pay, credit card debt to stress over, and food and gas to buy.

Vladyka does what he can to save. He rarely eats out. He taught a ceramics class this summer to earn extra money. He plans to put a nearly $700 dental bill on a credit card with a promotional period of 0% interest. But he has made little headway against another $7,000 of credit card debt, much of it from a medical emergency. He said he feels ashamed. Then he reasons with himself.

“You really can’t budget yourself into a higher wage,” said Vladyka, who earns about $56,000 a year as an art teacher at an Austin public school. “Or budget yourself out of poverty.”

Vladyka has gotten some relief. He recently received a 7% raise. Last year, he was able to negotiate $150 off his first month of rent, bringing his overall payment down, a trend seen across the region.

Yet, while Vladyka’s rent has gone down and his wages have gone up, he remains what housing experts call “cost-burdened.” That means he spends more than 30% of his gross monthly income on housing, including rent and utilities. He lives in housing he cannot afford. He and hundreds of thousands of others in the Austin area are, quite literally, burdened by the price of shelter, meaning they have less income to spend on groceries, transportation and healthcare.

“I think about what it would be like to own a house. To pay off all of my debt. To maybe get a new car,” Vladkya said. “To go somewhere. Buy stuff for people I love. And then I have to stop because I realize it’s making me sad.”

During the pandemic, rent prices surged. In 2021 and 2022, the average monthly rent in Austin and the surrounding suburbs rose nearly 29%. Incomes grew over that time, but nowhere near as quickly.

As a result, a larger portion of people are spending more on housing. In 2022, which is the most recent data, nearly half of Austin-area renters spent more than the recommended share of income on rent. Since 2019, the number of “cost-burdened” renters has grown by 1.6%.

That percentage may seem small. But Alex Hermann, a senior research associate at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, said that equates to 36,000 more renters in the Austin area paying for homes they can’t afford.

The result is that families have had to cut costs in other ways, by forgoing essentials such as food or transportation.

“Whether it’s childcare, or care for seniors, or looking at healthcare benefits … in order for someone to pay 50% of their income on housing, that means they are having to cut back on other things,” said Awais Azhar, deputy director at HousingWorks Austin.