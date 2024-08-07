Bull sharks are having a baby boom along the Texas coast

There have been fewer than 50 shark attacks in Texas in the last century, but you may recall around the Fourth of July weekend this year, two people were sent to the hospital and two others were injured in shark encounters off South Padre Island.

With that still in mind, there’s new research that would seem to align with what some have suspected: The baby bull shark population is exploding along the Texas coast.

According to a new study, their numbers have risen by as much as eight times over the past 40 years in estuaries from Sabine Lake to Matagorda Bay.

For more on this research, Philip Matich, a marine biologist at Texas A&M – Galveston and one of the leaders of this study, spoke with Texas Standard. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Now, professor, bull sharks, I guess, are a little unique because they’ve evolved to survive in freshwater and even use freshwater nurseries. How does that play into their population growth in Texas waters?

Philip Matich: That’s correct. Across their entire range throughout the world, they use these low-salinity habitats for nurseries, which is where juveniles tend to grow up in lower-risk environments because other shark species aren’t able to go into those ecosystems. And you can imagine that if you’re able to stay in those low-risk environments for longer periods of time during your adolescence, you have a higher likelihood of surviving.

Why are we seeing these numbers grow? Is it something that’s expected just over time, that their numbers would tend to grow? Or is there any other variable here?

Absolutely. It’s a variety of different factors.

If you’re not familiar with shark management in the United States, it’s only been around for the last 30 years. So in the 1990s, the federal government enacted legislation that protected sharks and managed them more effectively, and states either prior to that or after that followed suit. So, it’s certainly one aspect to consider.

Another important aspect to consider is that the environments of these nurseries are changing.