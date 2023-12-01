Why is this bird drawing people from far and wide to downtown Corpus Christi?

Michelle Samples was one of them. She made the four- to five-hour drive from the Temple-Belton area to try and get some photos of the bird, which she was able to do five minutes after she reached the location.

“This is really cool,” Samples said. “This is, I mean, I don’t know. I feel like I won the lottery.”

David Essian, a postdoctoral research associate at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies, was the first to identify the bird while driving downtown on the morning of Nov. 12.

“I saw the back of the bird as I was approaching from about 20 feet away,” Essian said. “And I thought, ‘oh, it’s kind of a weird bird.’ It’s got kind of a puffy, dusty brown back and long tail. And then it flipped around and had this bright yellow belly, and it ran with really long legs across the street. And I just had really no idea what I was looking at at first.”

That combination of traits didn’t square with any North American birds Essian was familiar with in the area, so he says he shifted his frame of reference to birds he’d seen or wanted to see in Latin America.

That’s when he realized he was looking at a cattle tyrant.

“Some people were also confused or like ‘you mean you saw a cattle egret, right?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I saw a cattle tyrant,’” Essian said.