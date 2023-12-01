Texas Standard for Dec. 1, 2023: Was your commute easier this year? A new study says it was.

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023:

Would you survive an injury with blood loss? The answer’s more complicated than you think.

Traumatic injuries kill more people under the age of 45 than anything else. That’s according to “Bleeding Out,” a new series by The Dallas Morning News and the San Antonio Express-News that looks into causes and solutions for trauma-related deaths.

Joining us to share more is Lauren Caruba, an investigative reporter for the Morning News who wrote this series.

The confusing forecast on Texas employment

The Texas Workforce Commission recently touted that the state’s seasonally adjusted civilian labor force had “reached a new record high.” But that same press release also showed that nonfarm employment in Texas decreased by 1,300 jobs.

The Standard’s Sean Saldana looked at how these two seemingly contradictory things can be true at the same time.

Was your commute easier this year? A new study says it was.

Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute has released its annual analysis of the state’s most congested highways – and it says commuters actually saved time and money this year.

The Institute’s David Schrank joins the Standard with the findings.

Rare ‘Cattle Tyrant’ spotting dominates birders’ attention

This holiday travel season, one special visitor trekked 2,600 miles from home, causing quite a stir in Corpus Christi.

Texas Standard digital producer Raul Alonzo was one of many who spent part of his Thanksgiving weekend hoping to catch a glimpse.

Despite a wetter fall, most of Texas is still in drought

Almost one third of the state of Texas is now fully out of drought, according to a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

But, as KUT’s Mose Buchele reports, drought remains persistent in Central Texas, despite fall rains:



Uvalde family works to rebuild their community as they also try to rebuild themselves

When a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in May 2022, the lives of their families were changed forever. But the parents whose children survived the shooting have also had to live with the aftermath.

Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla talked with one of those families about how things have changed.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Texas Tribune managing editor Matthew Watkins stops by with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.