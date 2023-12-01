Typewriter Rodeo: Hospice

We’ll all have unavoidable goodbyes on Earth. The details may be different but those left living will undoubtedly face big and complex and changing feelings. This Typewriter Rodeo poem offers one experience as an example.

Hospice

we are buzzed in at the gate

in memoriam bricks pause

to recall the names

sage drifts out of room 111

her son quietly strums his guitar

near the bubbling pond

she has been here ten months

every day he visits wondering

is this the last time he will feel

the smooth warmth of her palm?

those hands that brushed back his hair

after a summer day jumping fences

everyone is defenseless to death

it’s somber notes hang in the air here

clear liquid morphine drips

memories collect these tender moments

left. she left

on an ordinary Tuesday

just after

the family left

I never think I have any more tears

as a gutteral howl stirs the nurses

they touch my back to offer me presence

remind me I’m still here

in this room that smells of rotting perfume

today, I became an orphan

so this Sunday

I will not be calling

