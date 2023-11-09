Cruise recalls 950 self-driving vehicles over software glitch

From KUT:

Less than two weeks after suspending self-driving car operations in Austin and across the country, General Motors-owned Cruise LLC is recalling 950 vehicles because of a software problem.

The defect can cause the Cruise vehicle to pull over after a crash in cases where the car should remain stopped, the company said in a regulatory filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The software glitch caused a Cruise vehicle to keep driving after a crash involving a pedestrian in San Francisco last month, dragging the woman on the ground, Cruise said.

A driver crossing Market Street, a major thoroughfare in the city, hit the pedestrian on Oct. 2. The force of the crash launched the woman into the path of a Cruise vehicle. The driverless car slammed on the brakes, but still wound up running over the woman.

Emergency crews found the woman stuck under the rear wheels of the Cruise vehicle and had to use the “jaws of life” to get her out, the San Fransisco Chronicle reported.

The woman survived, but had to be treated for serious injuries.

Later that month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles declared Cruise’s vehicles unsafe and revoked the company’s driverless testing permits.