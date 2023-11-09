Texas Standard for Nov. 9, 2023: The ‘Curious Mix of People’ powering Austin underground music in the ’90s 

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Check back later today for updated story links and audio.

Powerful earthquake rattles fracking areas in West Texas

Some West Texans felt the tremors of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning. The earthquake struck at 4:30 am Central Time, near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties. It tied for the fourth strongest quake in Texas history.

For more on why scientists are saying these events are increasing in the region is Texas Tribune climate reporter Erin Douglas.

Houston mayor’s race heads to runoff between John Whitmire, Sheila Jackson Lee

Tuesday’s election left Houston with no outright winner in their mayoral race. Instead, the top two candidates – State Sen. Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee – are headed to a runoff.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider has the latest.

Driverless taxi company Cruise recalls cars after suspending operations

The self-driving car company Cruise is recalling 950 vehicles because of a software problem.

KUT’s Nathan Bernier says this comes less than two weeks after the General Motors-owned company suspended self-driving car operations in Austin, Dallas, Houston and other major cities across the country.

San Antonio ISD’s East Side bears the brunt of the school closure recommendations

San Antonio ISD is considering closing nearly one-fifth of its schools. Officials cite budget deficits and declining enrollment numbers for needed changes.

The city’s historically Black East Side neighborhoods have the most schools on the district’s proposed closure list. Texas Public Radio’s Camille Phillips asked SAISD leadership why so many East Side schools made it on the list – and reports how community members feel about it.

Have electric vehicles lost their spark?

It used to be new electric vehicles had long wait lists, but not so much anymore. Many dealers report lots filling with unsold EVs, and some manufacturers are rolling back plans to go all electric.

What’s ahead for the EV revolution? Tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the show with more.

The ‘Curious Mix of People’ powering Austin underground music in the ’90s

In the 1990’s an underground scene was brewing in Austin – at house parties, makeshift venues and long-departed clubs. While many of those bands and venues have since been lost to time, the underground Austin music scene of the 1990s eventually birthed some of the biggest, most critically-acclaimed names in indie rock.

The new book, “A Curious Mix of People,” retells this vibrant underground music scene in the words of people who were there. Authors Greg Beets and Richard Whymark share the story.

Why aren’t Texans voting on abortion rights?

As Texans voted on 14 state constitutional amendments this election season on issues including retired teacher pay and property taxes, voters in Ohio resoundingly approved protection for abortion at the state level. Abortion rights ballot measures have been popular in the last year since the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Why isn’t the issue being put to Texas voters? The Texas Observer’s Gus Bova joins the Standard with a look.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.