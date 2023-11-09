The reason Texans can’t vote on abortion and weed

From the Texas Observer:

On Tuesday evening, Ohioans resoundingly passed a pair of ballot measures to provide constitutional protection for abortion and legalize recreational marijuana use. Like Texas, Ohio is a GOP “trifecta” state with Republicans in full control of state government, and the Buckeye State backed Trump in 2020 by an even wider margin than did Lone Star denizens. Despite Ohio’s apparent redness, ordinary citizens gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures to put Tuesday’s measures on the ballot. Voters blew off the views of their state GOP leaders—even clobbering an August effort by lawmakers to raise the bar for passing the abortion measure—and secured for themselves a pair of popular rights.

“They like to say we’re conservative—they like to count us out—but what we know about Ohioans is that you can’t count us out,” Elizabeth Chasteen Day, organizing director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, told the Ohio Capital Journal in celebration of the results. A mother at an election watch party added: “I have a daughter and I really want to make sure that she has more rights than we do, not less rights.”

As a Texan, perhaps you’re wondering about now why you haven’t been given a similar chance to protect yourself from coerced birth or prison time for pot possession. In the Lone Star State, where one in 11 Americans live, abortion is illegal save for narrow medical exceptions, and marijuana possession or sale can lead to decades behind bars. And you, as an ordinary Texan, can’t change these laws in the way Ohioans did because of an old and arcane little power bestowed on the people by some U.S. states but not by others called the citizen initiative.

Nationwide, about half of states empower ordinary citizens to collect signatures and force a statewide vote on proposed constitutional amendments or statutes. Generally, these states also authorize a similar process for voters to undo laws made by their legislatures. These plebeian-friendly polities are concentrated in the American West, but they straddle the partisan divide. South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, and Montana—all states more Trumpian than Texas—join California and Oregon in empowering their citizens, along with Missouri, Florida, and of course Ohio.

The list of policies achieved through citizen initiatives is enough to send a Texas liberal on a Zillow binge. In 2022, Michiganders protected abortion and made voting easier while Missourians legalized weed, Nebraskans raised their minimum wage, and North Dakotans limited their governors to two terms (Texas Governor Greg Abbott, mind you, is enjoying his third term). Two years prior, Oklahomans expanded Medicaid, and Arizonans passed an income tax on the wealthy. In other recent elections, Nevadans approved automatic voter registration, Mainers increased campaign finance transparency, and Arkansans expanded alcohol sales. The litany of states that have increased their minimum wage through initiatives includes Florida and South Dakota while the Medicaid expansion list includes such bastions of godless communism as Idaho and Missouri.