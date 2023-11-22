Talkin’ turkey: Cuero celebrates its history, races for bragging rights at annual Turkeyfest

The City of Cuero has been celebrating turkeys for over a century. In the Southern Texas town, just an hour’s drive from the Gulf, wild turkeys once roamed the plains. Settlers and farmers began raising them, and soon Cuero was known for its plentiful turkey farms.

“It started as the Turkey Trot back in 1912,” says Cuero Mayor Sara Post-Meyer. “And that was when so many of the farmers would bring their turkeys into town and load them on the railroad cars and they’d be shipped north for Thanksgiving.”

During that time, when cars were few and far between, farmers would herd their turkeys on foot into town. Visitors from all over would come to see the turkeys march through main street and enjoy Cuero’s planned festivities.