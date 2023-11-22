Texas Standard for Nov. 22, 2023: A reflection on the assassination of JFK and the aftermath

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023:

With vouchers nixed again, where do things stand at the Legislature?

Late last week, amid this fourth special session of the state Legislature, the Texas House of Representatives finally voted on a wide-ranging education bill that included education savings accounts. However, before passing the legislation, a majority of house members voted to strip out those accounts. The education measure joins border security as the marquee priorities for Gov. Greg Abbott this session.

The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Julián Aguilar join the Standard today to tell us more about where things stand now.

Cuero celebrates its history, races for bragging rights at annual Turkeyfest

In the Southern Texas town of Cuero, wild turkeys once roamed the plains. Settlers and farmers began raising them, and soon Cuero was known for its plentiful farms and a Turkey Trot where farmers would herd their turkeys on foot into town.

But as the turkey numbers waned and the industry changed, so did the Trot. In its place is Turkeyfest, which is held annually in mid-October and just celebrated its 51st year. We’ll hear more from Cuero Mayor Sara Post-Meyer.

Texas homeowners associations can claim properties with unpaid fees

Millions of Texans live in homes governed by a homeowners association. They may be surprised to find out that their HOA has the power to take their house if they don’t keep up with their fees.

KERA’s Christopher Connelly reports it can even happen to homeowners who don’t owe very much money.

60 years later, a reflection on the assassination of JFK and the aftermath

It was a Friday that began with sunny skies and cheering crowds for the arrival of the president and first lady in Dallas. Sixty years later, we look at firsthand reflections on what would turn into one of the nation’s darkest days.

A Texas Standard special look at the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the aftermath.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup.