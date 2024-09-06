Dallas CD club creates space and belonging for music lovers

Gatling also believes the club has boosted his confidence, allowing him to share his thoughts more freely in a supportive environment. He said it’s been refreshing to find people who think like him and motivate him to add his opinion.

“You get to this point where you raise your hand and get up in front of all these people,” Gatling said. “Even if it’s a hot take or something that everybody agrees with, you say what you have to say because you love this album so much.”

For many attendees, the CD Club has become a place to gain connections and build relationships they wouldn’t find outside of their own personal bubbles. In just a year, the club has grown from 13 attendees to over 40.

Tiara Francois is a Dallas painter who considers herself an average music listener. She discovered the CD Club through mutual friends on Instagram. She said the club offers a rare opportunity to connect with new people in a genuine way, something she finds increasingly difficult.

“A lot of things that people do to socialize, like maybe go to a bar or go to a restaurant, typically you go to those places with people you already know,” she said. “So, you limit the amount of opportunities you have with connecting with new people because you’re already concerned with the group you came with.”

Francois appreciates how the club allowed her to connect with strangers.

“What I like about this club is you could kind of go by yourself and leave, having had a few new conversations with somebody you’ve never met. That’s how you build genuine connections in a more natural way,” she said.

As the CD Club approaches its one-year anniversary, Spence is excited to expand the club with more resources and partnerships.

“I’m really pushing the artists that we do have in our club to really change the way that we see music and listen to music because I love to talk about their albums as well in the future,” Spence said.

Spence never anticipated the direction the CD Club would take but is grateful to have built a space where ideas could linger and be explored more deeply.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, September 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at CreatrVerse.