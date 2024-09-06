Dallas CD club creates space and belonging for music lovers

From KERA News:
On an ordinary Tuesday evening, Dallas music fans gather inside CreatrVerse eager to dive into the depths of Blonde. The critically acclaimed album by American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean is playing at full volume as the crowd of fellow music enthusiasts mingle.
This is CD Club, a social group founded by Dallas-based DJ Keiva “Kilo Posh” Spence. Once a month, the club invites music lovers to have meaningful conversations about albums that have made a significant impact on music culture.
“I think of this as like an archive club in a way,” Spence said. “Because CDs are kind of archival items, so it’s just preserving culture and art.”
Spence got the idea to create the club in 2022. At the time, she found herself struggling to find motivation, so she began driving around Dallas with friends searching for CDs in a ritual she calls “album hunting.” These trips sparked deep, introspective conversations and quickly evolved into a community convening for like-minded individuals.