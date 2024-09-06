Texas Standard for Sept. 6, 2024: Alamo Trust battles to keep Ferris wheel out of historic neighborhood

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, Sept. 6, 2024:

Rick Perry returns to the Capitol, in boost to House Speaker Dade Phelan

Rick Perry – the longest-serving governor in Texas history – seemed to distance himself from politics after serving as Donald Trump’s energy secretary. Now Perry is making a return to state politics in a rather unique and high-profile role: Under fire from fellow Republicans, House Speaker Dade Phelan enlisted Perry to shore up his office ahead of the next legislative session.

Texas Tribune state politics reporter James Barragán joins the show with more on Perry’s presence ahead of the House speaker election:



A new sculpture in Odessa stands in remembrance of 2019 mass shooting

It’s been just over five years since the city of Odessa was left reeling in the wake of a mass shooting when a gunman drove through the city, firing seemingly at random, leaving many dead and wounded.

In the years that have followed, residents have marked each anniversary with memorials and dedications to mourn the lives lost. Now they’re hoping a new sculpture will help the city heal. Marfa Public Radio’s Mitch Borden reports.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Dallas and State Fair of Texas over gun ban

The State Fair of Texas will soon welcome fairgoers back. This year, there’s a major new rule: no guns allowed. The policy comes in response to a shooting at last year’s fair that left three people injured.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the ban violates state law, and he’s suing both the fair and the city of Dallas to reverse the decision. KERA’s Toluwani Osibamowo reports:



Texas wine industry grapples with threat from Pierce’s Disease

The Texas wine industry is booming, generating $20 billion in economic activity, according to a recent study from the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association. But an uptick in a damaging pathogen called Pierce’s Disease has grape growers concerned.

Left unchecked, the disease could severely harm harvests and potentially cause large-scale damage to vineyards across the state. Jacy Lewis, manager of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Viticulture and Fruit Lab in Fredericksburg, joins the show with more.

Texas’ first Black woman poet laureate aims to elevate underrepresented voices

Texas has been naming poet laureates since 1932, but this year marks a historic first: Amanda Johnston, a poet from Austin now based in Round Rock, is the first Black woman to hold the title.

As Texas Poet Laureate, Johnston is spearheading a project called Praisesong for the People to ensure underrepresented voices are heard across the state. She joins the Standard to discuss her work and vision.

Alamo Trust battles to keep Ferris wheel out of historic neighborhood

San Antonio’s Alamo Trust is working to block the construction of a proposed Ferris wheel near the Alamo. While the area around the historic site has been undergoing a major remodel, some fear that a new Ferris wheel project could maintain the carnival-like atmosphere some visitors have complained about for years.

San Antonio Express-News business reporter Madison Iszler joins the Standard with more.

Dallas CD club creates space and belonging for music lovers

CD Club is a social group founded by Dallas-based DJ Keiva “Kilo Posh” Spence. Once a month, the club invites music lovers to engage in meaningful conversations about albums that have had a lasting impact on music culture.

KERA’s Zara Amaechi reports.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

The Texas Tribune’s Matthew Watkins joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.