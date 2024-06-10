Dallas Mavericks fumble NBA Finals games in Boston

There’s no such thing as an easy road to an NBA championship. But the Dallas Mavericks now face the most uphill of climbs if they want to claim this year’s title.

The Mavs are now down 2-0 in their NBA Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics. Although Game 2 was a closer contest than the series opener, Dallas still lost 105 to 98.

The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks broke down what’s gone so wrong for the Mavericks so far. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: We should mention you are in fact a Mavericks fan. These probably weren’t an easy watch, I don’t reckon.

Michael Marks: No, you have to keep it in perspective. Most of the other team’s fans in the league are not watching basketball at all – or at least their favorite team play basketball. So, you’ve got that in your back pocket.

But then, once you get past that, it has not been easy to watch these, but, you know, hope springs eternal.

Well, let’s talk about why the Mavericks are down two games to none in this series. One word comes to mind: Turnovers. But maybe you have more insight here. What do you see?

Michael Marks: That’s a very good word, “turnovers.”

It’s a very bad word, Michael.

Michael Marks: Well, you’re correct. A very bad one. Or a very bad one if you’re the one perpetrating them. A good word to describe what exactly is going wrong in this series.

Boston is just better. All of their players can shoot, defend, pass, move off the dribble. There’s nowhere to hide against these folks.

But in addition to having more talent, they’re also doing more of the things that don’t necessarily require talent, just effort. For more on that, here’s Mavericks coach Jason Kidd speaking last night after Game 2:

Jason Kidd: You know, we have to do the small things and that’s part of the game. You know, those are points that we left on the board and we didn’t shoot free throws well tonight. And we have to be better.

Michael Marks: And it’s not just free throws, though. The Celtics are also getting more deflections per game than the Mavericks. That’s a big indicator of hustle. They’re recovering twice as many loose balls as the Mavericks – generally just playing with more force.