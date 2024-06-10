Texas Standard for June 10, 2024: Abortion rights, gun control take center stage at Texas Democratic convention

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Abortion rights, gun control take center stage at Texas Democratic convention

Texas voters haven’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since the 1990s; Dems occupy just 64 of 150 Texas House seats and only 12 of the 31 Texas Senate seats.

Every other year, the party’s leaders and delegates meet to discuss how they could turn those numbers around. The Texas Newsroom’s Julián Aguilar joins the Standard with his takeaways from the 2024 Texas Democratic Convention in El Paso.

Texas wants to remove these popular nonprofit health plans from Medicaid coverage

A change in Texas’ Medicaid contracting rules would eliminate several major nonprofit health plans from the program and force some two million low-income Texans covered by those plans to find new coverage. Late last week, state officials rejected pleas to reconsider the changes and allow them to continue as Medicaid providers.

Texas Tribune reporter Karen Brooks Harper joins the Standard with the story.

UT-Austin is investigating students arrested during pro-Palestinian protests

The University of Texas at Austin has started disciplinary proceedings against students arrested at pro-Palestinian protests held on campus in previous months.

KUT’s Audrey McGlinchy reports.

On the trail of the stolen smoker with Daniel Vaughn

When the owners of Fort Worth’s Panther City BBQ discovered their smoker was missing, they weren’t willing to take “gone” for an answer. What happened was arguably a taste of Texas justice.

Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor for Texas Monthly, joins us with this culinary whodunnit.

Mavs fall into 0-2 hole against the Celtics in the NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks’ road to an NBA championship has become even more treacherous after dropping their second game to Boston last night.

The Texas Standard’s Michael Marks gives us an update on what went wrong for the Mavs and how they can prepare as Game 3 shifts to their home court.

Everything you ever wanted to know about cochineal insects

Wizzie Brown is a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and our go-to insect expert.

Something bugging you? Send the Standard your insect questions and we’ll pass them along.

An archive of a 1938 radio program shows a different side of the then-mayor of San Antonio, Maury Maverick

The word “maverick” gets tossed around a lot – but there was a real Maverick who was known for being a political wildcard from San Antonio in the 1930’s.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies shows us how Maury Maverick was a national celebrity in the heyday of radio.

When troops’ remains are identified from long-ago wars, it’s getting harder to find family members

More families are being reunited with remains of relatives who died in long-ago wars. Advances in anthropology and DNA technology have allowed the Army to identify about 200 sets of remains each year, dating back to World War II.

But the passage of time has complicated the process of finding families to accept the remains. Jay Price reports for the American Homefront Project.

All this, plus the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.