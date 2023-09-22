Dan Patrick is calling for an audit of Paxton impeachment proceedings

In the aftermath of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittal by the state Senate, ally Dan Patrick is calling on the state auditor to investigate the House’s impeachment proceedings. The lieutenant governor, who heads the Senate, has been critical of the impeachment, and has taken digs at house speaker Dade Phelan for rushing the process.

“This response was basically an audit, (Patrick) officially formally sent a letter to the state auditor to look into the finances in terms of the expenses of the investigation and the trial from the House side particularly,” said Ayan Mittra, senior managing editor for the Texas Tribune. “It’s really just the latest chapter in this kind of back and forth between the House and the Senate.”

Politicos will be keeping a close eye on how this tension between the two chambers plays out, considering another special session – this time on ‘school choice’ – is right around the corner.

Listen to more on these stories in the audio player above.