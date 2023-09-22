Typewriter Rodeo: Summer’s Over

The last official day for summer in 2023 is Sept. 23. Though the temperatures haven’t really changed that much yet, many are embracing the early signs of fall. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.
Summer’s Over
Goodbye to all that…
stagnant heat
Swimming everyday
because it’s the only reprieve
Goodbye to the boredom,
the languishing, the loitering,
the trying to read
that one trendy book
Say hello to do-lists,
to back-to-school shopping
to eagerly, maybe obsessively
planning for fall
Because this one’s been a bruiser,
a boiler, a brain-baking summer
I cannot wait leave behind
Sayonara! See ya! Adios, verano!
Try to have a more moderate
take next time…
Typewriter Rodeo airs each Friday on Texas Standard. Send us your ideas for a poem on Facebook or Twitter, or send us an email.
Typewriter Rodeo is also available anytime in podcast form.
