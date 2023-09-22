Typewriter Rodeo: Summer’s Over

The last official day for summer in 2023 is Sept. 23. Though the temperatures haven’t really changed that much yet, many are embracing the early signs of fall. That was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem.

Summer’s Over

Goodbye to all that…

stagnant heat

Swimming everyday

because it’s the only reprieve

Goodbye to the boredom,

the languishing, the loitering,

the trying to read

that one trendy book

Say hello to do-lists,

to back-to-school shopping

to eagerly, maybe obsessively

planning for fall

Because this one’s been a bruiser,

a boiler, a brain-baking summer

I cannot wait leave behind

Sayonara! See ya! Adios, verano!

Try to have a more moderate

take next time…

