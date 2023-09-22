How METRO officials could plant a tree at every bus stop in Houston

A tree planting initiative

Carrying out a countywide tree planting initiative at bus stops and key transit streets is possible, according to urban planners and tree experts. The biggest challenges are finding space for trees, getting funding, and overcoming bureaucracy.

The first step is to make a map identifying all the bus stops with enough nearby space to support a tree.

“That would be pretty easy to do,” said Mac Martin, an urban forester with Texas A&M Forest Service. “We’re foresters not rocket scientists,” he said.

Martin and a team of five people did an inventory of potential tree-planting spaces in Gulfton this March. It took them about half a day.

He said his team would train anybody – city workers, community groups, volunteers – who want to do this work. Ultimately it comes down to using a tape measure and writing down how big the public right of way is. A tree needs around 3 to 5 feet of planting space. There also can’t be utility lines overhead.

Once a map is made of where trees can be planted, the next step is to get funding for the trees. After reading our investigation, Barry Ward with the non-profit Trees for Houston said it’s an initiative he would be willing to fund.

“I will pay for every one. I will put a tree at no cost to the city or METRO at every bus stop in the city of Houston,” he said. “Doesn’t mean it would be easy. Doesn’t mean I could do it overnight.”

However, the next step, which Ward argues is the most difficult one, is getting public officials all on the same page working towards a shared goal.

“It’s gonna take a certain amount of will,” he said. “There just has to be the bureaucratic willpower to say, ‘how do we make this work’? Instead of saying, ‘no, that’s too hard.’ It really is that simple.”

This type of initiative would require buy-in and coordination between METRO and the city of Houston.

Houston Parks and Recreation indicated that it would support a tree inventory and planting initiative, after we shared the temperature readings from the pilot study. This city department is responsible for granting permits for any tree planted on public property, such as bus stops.

“We would need additional staff to perform the inventory ourselves, but if METRO has an opportunity to inventory potential planting spaces, the Parks & Recreation Department will provide as much support as we can,” Jeremey Burkes, the City Forester, wrote in an email.

Burkes implied that METRO would need to take the lead.

Other departments like Public Works, The Planning Department and the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience may need to step in as partners too.

This wouldn’t be the first time that METRO and the city have worked on a big project together, said Christof Spieler, a transportation expert and former METRO board member. He pointed to a recent program to make all bus stops compliant with federal disability standards as an example of successful coordination.

“The fact that METRO has been able to make so many stops accessible in a relatively quick period of time was only possible because the City played a big role in streamlining that process,” Spieler said.

He said agencies failing to collaborate and address the issue of heat means riders will continue to suffer.

“Ultimately, riders shouldn’t have to care about that,” Spieler said. “It’s not fair to say it’s too much work to have them work with each other. That’s utterly irrational. They all ought to get their act together and work together.”

Millions and millions of trees

The City of Houston already has a massive tree planting initiative underway, as part of its plans to address climate change. In 2020, officials set the goal of planting 4.6 million trees in the next decade, as a way to offset carbon emissions and cool the neighborhoods most affected by heat.

A city-wide heat mapping in 2020 study found that Gulfton, in Southwest Houston, was the hottest neighborhood by up to 17 degrees. Temperatures were the highest in neighborhoods with more concrete and fewer trees.

A big motivation behind this city-led tree goal is to reduce these heat inequities, also known as the urban heat island effect. The city is 1.5 million trees into the goal, which includes trees planted by outside organizations and government partners. These trees have largely been planted in parks, bayous and medians, according to interviews with partner organizations and a records request from the Parks & Recreation Department.

However, these trees are sorely needed on sidewalks, major transit streets and bus stops — areas where pedestrians are walking or transit riders are waiting.

The mayor’s office is coordinating the tree planting, but three years into the goal and there’s still no heat strategy. Only this year did the city launch an online tool to track where trees are planted.

Priya Zachariah, the Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer, said developing a strategy around where to plant trees is the next step.

“We’re in the process of doing that outreach and education to all of our partners to have those conversations on where does it make sense when you’re thinking about heat impacts and heat islands,” she said.

Deborah January-Bevers with Houston Wilderness, one of the major planting partners, said she isn’t aware of these conversations happening yet.

“I don’t know anyone that’s trying to facilitate a Harris County region-wide urban heat plan,” she said.

For a mass tree planting initiative to be an effective tool to reduce heat, it needs the right strategy and resources behind it, according to Brian Stone, an urban climate researcher at Georgia Tech. When it comes to a goal of this magnitude, he said officials need to think of trees as crucial city infrastructure.

“It’s like a storm sewer system, and if you don’t treat it and fund it like a storm sewer system, you’re not serious about it,” Stone said. “I hope Houston is serious about it.”

Making space for trees

Even if METRO and the city do work together to plant trees, there are other barriers to shading riders. A sizable number of bus stops don’t have enough space to accommodate trees or bus shelters.

About a third of stops are next to stormwater ditches, according to METRO. On top of that, there are often competing utility lines both overhead and underground, and frequently, the public right of way isn’t big enough to plant a tree.

There always is the possibility of expanding the public right of way to make more room for trees and pedestrians. Several experts said there’s an opportunity to do that when streets are repaved or redevelopment occurs.

“We can make streets narrower, not even less (car) lanes, but narrower lanes, and by doing that you can make some spaces for trees,” said Donna Kacmar, an architect and professor at the University of Houston. “You think that the built environment is fixed, but it is evolving and changing.”