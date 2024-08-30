A Democratic congressional candidate ruffles progressive feathers with new ad

Progressive backers of Michelle Vallejo, who’s running against incumbent Monica De La Cruz for the 15th Congressional district seat in South Texas, say they’re disappointed that the Democratic challenger’s new ad focuses on border issues, rather than the progressive causes she championed during her first run for the seat in 2022.

In 2022, Vallejo was backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and supported progressive causes like Medicare for All.

Vallejo says there is chaos at the southern border, and that this is the issue she addressed in her ad.

“Vallejo’s team says, ‘hey listen, we’ve got to work with Republicans. We’ve got to fix the issues. There are issues at the border,'” said James Barragán, politics reporter at the Texas Tribune.

The campaign told Barragán that their focus on solving problems at the border will make it possible to welcome immigrants, once issues with the asylum system has been addressed.