This week in Texas music history: DJ Screw lays down the June 27th Freestyle

This was rapper Yungstar’s first full introduction on tape as a member of the Screwed-Up Click, or SUC, DJ Screw’s crew. It also provides a prime example of rapper Big Moe’s distinctive style that brings smooth R&B songcraft into the mix. As Lance Scott Walker wrote in his recent oral history of DJ Screw: “Those guys in the house that night might not have known they’d recorded a hit, but the Houston listening public knew it, and made it so.”

Screw released the tape by the Fourth of July weekend, and it reverberated across Galveston beach parties, spurred lines around the block of Screw’s house — the only place you could get a copy — and went on to be the best-selling of his mixtapes.

Screw’s music re-shaped the tempo and style of Southern hip-hop to H-Town’s syrupy crawl, and June 27 has become an unofficial Houston holiday.