Texas Standard for June 28, 2024: ‘Loose of Earth’ is a memoir and a call for environmental justice

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday, June 28, 2024:

The Supreme Court has made it harder for federal agencies to regulate in sweeping ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Chevron v. The Natural Resources Defense Council, making it far more difficult for federal agencies to issue rules and regulations that carry out broad mandates enacted by Congress. In separate rulings, the court also said cities can punish people for sleeping in public places and said prosecutors improperly charged some Jan. 6 defendants.

For more we’re joined by Tara Grove, the Vinson and Elkins Chair in Law at UT Law:



Uvalde schools police chief charged with child endangerment after failed shooting response

A grand jury investigating the failed police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde issued indictments yesterday against two law enforcement officers on the scene, including former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo.

Tony Plohetski, investigate reporter for the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE TV, joins the Standard with more:



This week in Texas music history

Arguably DJ Screw’s most famous track – the sprawling “June 27th” freestyle, featuring members of the pioneering DJ’s Screwed Up Click – celebrated another anniversary yesterday.

Jason Mellard with The Center for Texas Music History at Texas State University shares the tale.

Women inmates say they have a predator for a guard. Here’s more on what we know.

Yesterday, the Standard aired a report about how female inmates at the Lane Murray Unit have accused guard Nathaniel Aviles of predatory and abusive behavior.

In this month’s edition of The Drill Down, our spotlight on investigative work by our partners in The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio’s Paul Flahive shares more about the story:



Kinky Friedman, performer in music and politics, dies at 79

Every generation, Texas produces a few larger-than-life personalities – individuals whose intelligence and creativity leave an indelible mark on our culture. One of those Texans, Kinky Friedman, died on Thursday at his ranch outside Medina.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan says the path Friedman walked through his life was a most unusual one.

‘Loose of Earth’ is a memoir and a call for environmental justice

In Kathleen Dorothy Blackburn’s Lubbock home, evangelical faith always occupied a central place during her childhood. But when her father was diagnosed with cancer at age 38, the family’s belief morphed into a desperate search for recovery.

Blackburn’s father lost his battle with the colon cancer that she believes stemmed from his exposure to PFAS – so-called “forever chemicals” – while an Air Force officer. She writes about it in the new book “Loose of Earth” and joins the show today.

Typewriter Rodeo

The gang delivers another custom poem. Reach out to Texas Standard with your topic suggestions!

The week in Texas politics

Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at The Texas Tribune, joins the Standard with a recap of the week that was in Texas politics.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.