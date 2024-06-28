Typewriter Rodeo: On holiday

On holiday
they’d passed me
on their bikes as I was
pulling slowly out of my garage
a midday escape for me
coffee becomes a luxury
when you’re desk chained and depleted
i’d wondered what they were doing
as if they’d need a reason
for simply being … outside with freedom
on a tuesday afternoon
everywhere, nowhere in particular,
and anywhere else in between
they were exactly where they should be
school is out, their time belonged to them
as i counted my minutes before my next call
and wondered why we all couldn’t
simply take summer off …