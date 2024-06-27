Women in Texas prison say a guard is preying on them

From Texas Public Radio:

Wendy Morales said she was surprised when an officer asked her to take her top off.

It came during her first moments at the Lane Murray Unit — a prison under the Texas Department of Criminal Justice — last August. Morales said Sgt. Nathaniel Aviles told her that he — not a female guard, as is the policy— would strip-search her.

She said the guard had already made troubling comments to her and another woman who was also entering the prison.

“Damn, you guys are sexy,” Morales recalled him saying. “You guys have nice long hair. I wish I could just put my hands in your hair and play with your hair.”

Morales declined to name the other woman. No other person was listed in the report on the incident, based on her complaint.

She said the experience was humiliating.

“He wouldn’t stop. Like he specifically did not stop. He specifically put his hands on my breasts. He put his hands down on my private area. He was all over my legs, like, not your place, but he would not stop,” Morales said.

Her complaint was among more than 600 allegations of sexual abuse or civil rights violations of a sexual nature by guards that were referred for investigation by the Office of the Inspector General over the last five years. The OIG investigates crimes inside prisons.

Lane Murray Unit saw two dozen of those investigations in five years. Two of them were investigations into Nathaniel Aviles.

“A lot of girls were saying how he sexually assaulted them, how he searches them, how he beats them. How he throws them on the floor. Like when they get into a fight. Smash their faces,” Morales said.

TDCJ said it performed an administrative review of Morales’ pat down and concluded her complaint was unsubstantiated. Officials said their policy was followed.