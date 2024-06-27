Texas Standard for June 27, 2024: What to know about sunscreen this summer

Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Thursday, June 27, 2024:

Supreme Court allows Idaho to offer emergency medical abortions

Today, the court dismissed a closely watched abortion case, paving the way for doctors to perform emergency abortions in Idaho.

For more on that case, and a look at the rest of the high court’s session, we’re joined Charles “Rocky” Rhodes, who teaches constitutional law at South Texas College of Law Houston:



Houston lawmakers prod Army Corps of Engineers to work on flood prevention tunnel system

After years of delays, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is under bipartisan political pressure to complete a study of Houston’s underground tunnel system – a system that could prevent catastrophic flooding like during Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle’s Jeremy Wallace joins the Standard with more.

Texas executes Ramiro Gonzales on teen victim’s birthday

Bridget Townsend went missing 23 years ago. Last night, Ramiro Gonzales, the man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot her, was executed.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports.

SPF ratings, ingredients and more: What to know about sunscreen this summer

Despite the temperatures, it’s only been officially summer for a few days.

Consumer Reports deputy health and food editor Trisha Calvo joins the Standard with their sunscreen findings.

Why you should be thinking tacos for the Fourth of July

As the Fourth of July approaches, many backyards are getting prepped for picnics and BBQs – but don’t just think hot dogs and burgers.

One popular yet unexpected food item for this holiday? Tacos. Mando Rayo, taco journalist and host of the Tacos of Texas podcast, brings his suggestions to the Standard.

Women in Texas prison say a guard is preying on them

Every year, more than 100 complaints of guards assaulting or sexually abusing inmates in Texas prisons are investigated by the state.

At the Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, more than a dozen women have reached out to Texas Public Radio about their treatment and the treatment of others at the hands of one guard. Texas Public Radio’s Paul Flahive reports.

A Netflix House is coming to Dallas

One day soon, you could play a live Squid Game or wander through a replica of the Bridgerton set. Netflix plans to build two Netflix House attractions, including one in Dallas’ Galleria Mall.

Texas Standard tech expert Omar Gallaga joins the show with more.

All this, plus Alexandra Hart with the Texas Newsroom’s state roundup and Wells Dunbar with the Talk of Texas.