Netflix is bringing an immersive fan experience to Dallas in 2025

One day soon, you could have the chance to play a live “Squid Game” or wander through a replica of the “Bridgerton” set.

Netflix, where you can see these popular shows and many more, has plans to build two Netflix House attractions, one at the Galleria Dallas mall. Tech expert Omar Gallaga says the attraction is intended to bolster fandom for the streaming service’s shows.

Highlights from this segment:

– Netflix House attractions will open in 2025 – one in Dallas, and the other at the King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania.

– The new attractions will open in former department store spaces in the malls and will provide entertainment, exhibits, merchandise and food related to Netflix’ hit shows.

– Netflix has created experiences like this in the past, promoting specific shows. It’s likely that the attractions will focus on fandom, rather than maximizing revenue.