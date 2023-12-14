Goodbye, E3: Why the gaming conference died, and what it means

E3 is no more. The massive industry trade show that brought game developers, enthusiasts and tech journalists together in LA to see and play the latest video games held its last in-person event in 2019, and organizers say it won’t be back.

Tech expert Omar Gallaga covered E3 in its heyday. He says the loss of major sponsors, and game companies’ reliance on smaller, regional events, spelled the end for E3.

Highlights from this segment:

– E3 was once the premier gaming show of the year, featuring major game announcements and rollouts. It was attended by a mix of enthusiasts, developers and journalists.

– Events like SXSW Gaming in Austin and PAX have usurped some of E3’s former role on the gaming landscape.

– Gaming has grown “too big” for E3, encompassing everything from blockbuster titles to casual games we play on our phones.